The original Red Dead Redemption is officially coming to PC on October 29

It's been rumored for months, but now it's official. Rockstar Games is finally bringing the original Red Dead Redemption game to PC gamers on October 29, along with its horror-themed expansion pack Undead Nightmare.

In today's announcement from Rockstar, the publisher says that developer Double Eleven has ported the open-world Western action game, originally released by Rockstar San Diego way back in 2010, to PC. The game will also get some specific features, including 4K, Ultrawide (21:9), and Super Ultrawide (32:9) monitor support. It will also include support for the HDR10 high dynamic range standard.



The game will also support both Nvidia DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 graphics upscaling platforms, along with Nvidia's DLSS Frame Generation tech. Rockstar adds that the PC version will include "adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more." It's likely that we will learn more about the PC version's graphics support in the coming weeks.

Rockstar says that pre-orders for Red Dead Redemption for the PC will begin later this week and will be available on its own online store, along with Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pricing for the PC port has not yet been revealed.

Set in the last years of the American Wild West period of 1911, the game centers on former outlaw John Marston, who is going after three of his former gang members. The Undead Nightmare expansion pack has Marston trying to deal with a Wild West version of a zombie outbreak.

Rockstar San Diego released a second game in the series, Red Dead Redemption 2, in 2018, although the storyline for the game is actually a prequel to the original. That game got a PC version in 2019. While both games have been huge sales hits for Rockstar, there's been no word of whether a third game in the series is in the works.