Up to 90% off this week's Deals with Gold & Spotlight Sale feat. Vampire Survivors, more

CEO - Neowin.net Neowin · with 0 comments

immortals

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold and Spotlight sale. This week's discounts were announced today and remain valid now through May 1, 2023. Titles from Assassins Creed, Borderlands, Devil May Cry, and other franchises are available for substantially less.

Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.

bully

Xbox 360 Deals

Many of the games are also backwards compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Report a problem with article
Star Wars Jedi Survivor
Next Article

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's numerous difficulty and accessibility options detailed
Previous Article

Google's parent company Alphabet increased revenues just 3 percent for its fiscal Q1 2023

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement