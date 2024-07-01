Reminder: The Xbox 360 digital store is closing on July 29; get discounted games now

In August 2023, Microsoft first announced its plans to shut down the Xbox 360 store and the Xbox 360 Marketplace website. As we begin the month of July 2024, gamers who still wish to purchase Xbox 360 digital games now have less than a month to do so.

Unless Microsoft makes a last-minute change, the Xbox 360 Store and the Xbox 360 Marketplace site at marketplace.xbox.com will close on July 29, 2024. After that date, people who still own and use an Xbox 360 console will no longer be able to buy any digital games, DLC packs, or other content from those sources.

In addition, the console's Microsoft Movies & TV app will be shut down. That means any movies or TV shows you may have purchased from that app will no longer be available for you to watch on the Xbox 360.

If you have purchased any Xbox 360 games from those sources, the good news is that you will still be able to play them on your console after July 29. That includes access to online multiplayer features. If you delete an already purchased game, you will still be able to redownload it later.

If you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S console, you will still be able to purchase any backward-compatible supported Xbox 360 game on those consoles after July 29,

At the moment, Microsoft is holding a big sale of Xbox 360 digital games with discounts as large as 90 percent off their normal prices before the shutdown of its storefronts. You can check out this post on Microsoft's Xbox Wire site for the list of discounted games. The company plans to post one final list of discounted Xbox 360 games on July 16, less than two weeks before the closing of the Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace.