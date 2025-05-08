Users aren't thrilled, but Meta is continuing its ad push with video ads on Threads

Video ads are making their way to Threads, building on earlier tests of image-based advertising already rolled out in countries including the United States and Japan. Meta has announced the initial phases for testing video creatives, starting with a limited number of advertisers. The plan is for these test ads, which will support common aspect ratios like 19:9 or 1:1, to appear interspersed with organic content directly within the Threads feed, similar to how video ads function on other social platforms.

Video ads on Threads

Threads, the text-based app launched by Instagram's team on July 5, 2023, is clearly moving closer to full-on monetization as it works to establish itself as a major social platform. The platform has grown significantly since its launch, quickly accumulating users and recently crossing a big milestone. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed in last month's earnings call that Threads now has over 350 million monthly active users.

Beyond just the user count, Threads has seen increased engagement, with Zuckerberg also reporting a 35% rise in time spent on the app, which Meta attributes to better recommendation systems helping users find compelling content. Meta makes most of its money from ads, so dropping them into a growing, active app like Threads was probably just a matter of time. It's starting to feel more and more like X and the rest. However, when Meta first began testing image ads early this year, backlash from some users occurred, unhappy to see promotional content start appearing in what had been an ad-free experience.

Despite some user frustration surrounding the initial introduction of any advertising on the platform, Meta stated it is closely monitoring these tests, aiming to make ads feel both relevant and interesting to the audience. Users will still have controls at their disposal, able to skip, hide, or report any specific advertisement they encounter. The move to video ads was officially announced at the IAB NewFronts, a big industry event where social media and online video platforms pitch their ad tools to brands and agencies.

Source: TechCrunch