Angry users react as Meta begins testing ads on Threads in the US and Japan

Threads has evolved significantly since its launch in 2023. The platform emerged as an alternative to Twitter (now X) after Elon Musk's takeover, which triggered a mass exodus from Twitter.

By July last year, Threads had amassed over 170 million monthly users. At launch, the platform was ad-free, but Adam Mosseri recently announced that this is changing. On Threads, the Instagram and Threads head wrote:

We’re starting a small test for ads on Threads with a handful of brands in the US and Japan. We know there will be plenty of feedback about how we should approach ads, and we are making sure they feel like Threads posts you’d find relevant and interesting. We’ll closely monitor this test before scaling it more broadly, with the goal of getting ads on Threads to a place where they are as interesting as organic content.

Meta’s move isn’t surprising, considering that over 90% of its revenue comes from ads. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram contributed heavily to its $133 billion in revenue in 2023.

However, many Threads users are unhappy with the introduction of ads, even with Mosseri’s claim that they’ll be "as interesting as organic content." One user, @nat.whoo, replied to Mosseri’s announcement:

Damn, man. It’s unbelievable the effort Meta makes to turn everything you create into absolute sh*t. This feels like a safe space away from ads, and you want to ruin that as well?

Other users argued that ads ruined Facebook for regular users, and adding ads to Threads could similarly degrade the user experience. Some have even threatened to leave the platform if ads start appearing in their feeds.

This controversy is just the latest for Meta. Recently, the company faced backlash for blocking pro-Democrat hashtags on Instagram. In response, Meta claimed the blockage was an error and promised a fix.

Earlier this month, the company also discontinued its AI accounts feature, which included Instagram accounts powered by Meta's large language models. One such account, Liv, was an LLM claiming to be a "Black queer momma of two."