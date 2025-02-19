Valve makes major changes to DOTA 2 map and mechanics again in new update

Once a year or so, Valve has a tendency to throw away the built-up metas and rework large parts of its hugely popular MOBA experience, DOTA 2. That's exactly what has happened with the new Wandering Waves update to the game, delivering another map rework, new mechanics like craftable Neutral items, and tweaks to almost every item and hero.

The river that has been running through the map since the inception of DOTA is being expanded to new areas with this update. This means new waterways have appeared in the jungles, and as a new mechanic, players will be able to use their currents to move faster while running through them.

Sticking with the map changes, fresh forms of jungle-neutral creeps have appeared, which evolve throughout the round to be more powerful. The Shrines, Tormentor, and Roshan locations have been relocated as well, causing some further terrain changes, with them also behaving a little differently from their previous versions.

The Neutral item dropping mechanic has been removed entirely too, with players now earning a new kind of currency, dubbed Madstone, when clearing Neutral Creep camps. These can now be redeemed for neutral items from a menu instead of relying on random drops, with each touting reworked stats. There's also a quick pop-up menu you can access to check who has crafted what in your own team.

Aside from all the buffs and nerfs affecting heroes and items, Valve has also made quality-of-life changes to add a Roshan timer, better item targeting effects, a Mark for Sell function for a backpack, and more changes to the in-game HUD to help players.

Check out the massive patch notes for this DOTA 2 7.38 Wandering Waters update here, though be sure to have plenty of free time beforehand. The update is now live on Steam for everyone.