Mozilla once again extends Firefox support on Windows 7

All mainstream browsers dropped Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 support quite a long time ago, but there is one remaining browser that refuses to give up on those unsupported versions. Mozilla still issues security updates for Firefox 115 ESR on now-dead Windows releases, and it does not plan to stop doing that soon.

In early 2023, Mozilla announced plans to end Firefox updates on Windows 7 in September 2024. When September 2024 arrived, Mozilla decided to continue updating Firefox 115 ESR for six more months, claiming there were enough Firefox users on Windows 7 to justify the extended support. Now, Firefox is getting an extra half a year of security updates.

According to the official release calendar, Firefox 115 ESR will continue receiving updates up to September 2025. Moreover, updates might continue after that date as well, as Mozilla claims it will re-evaluate the decision in August:

We decided to extend support for ESR 115 only on Windows 7-8.1 and macOS 10.12-10.14 up to September 2025. We will re-evaluate this decision in August 2025 and announce any updates on ESR 115's end-of-life then.

Keep in mind that these changes only apply to Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and macOS 10.12, 10.13, and 10.14. Firefox users with more modern and still-supported operating systems can move to more recent releases. As of right now, Mozilla offers version 135 in the release channel and version 128 in the Extended Support Release Channel. You can download Firefox ESR from the official website.

In case you missed it, Mozilla recently released Firefox 135 with a big list of changes. Shortly later, a bug-fixing release arrived under version 135.0.1 to address several issues with drop-down menus, history issues, bugs with search, and more.