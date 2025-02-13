Valve reveals Steam sales and event dates for 2025, changes up Autumn Sale period

Most PC gamers have plenty of history with the storewide sales that Steam hosts a few times a year, offering absolutely massive amounts of discounts to peruse for a couple of weeks at a time. In between them, the store has other kinds of genre-specific sales and game festivals to keep things exciting. Today, Valve gave a complete look at what's incoming in 2025.

While the events incoming in the first half of 2025 had already been announced for publishers and developers to register for, now the complete year has been planned out.

This includes the major discount promotions like Steam Spring Sale, Steam Summer Sale, and Steam Winter Sale, as well as sale events that celebrate horror experiences, visual novels, and city builders, as well as demo festivals that offer players hands-on looks at upcoming indies for free.

Interestingly, Valve is moving back the Steam Autumn Sale from late November (its usual time) to late September this year.

Here's the complete list of sales and events hitting Steam in 2025:

Real-Time Strategy Fest: January 20 – 27 (Completed)

Idler Fest: February 3 –10 (Completed)

Couch Co-Op Fest: February 10 –17

Steam Next Fest - February 2025 Edition: February 24 – March 3

Visual Novel Fest: March 3 – 10

2025 Steam Spring Sale : March 13 – 20

: March 13 – 20 City Builder & Colony Sim Fest: March 24 – 31

Sokoban Fest: April 21 – 28

Wargames Fest: April 28 – May 5

Creature Collector Fest: May 12 – May 19

Zombies vs. Vampires Fest: May 26 – June 2

Steam Next Fest - June 2025 Edition: June 9 – 16

Fishing Fest: June 16 – 23

2025 Steam Summer Sale : June 26 – July 10

: June 26 – July 10 Automation Fest: July 14 – July 21

Racing Fest: July 28 – August 4

4X Fest: August 11 – August 18

Third Person Shooter (TPS) Fest: August 25 – September 1

Political Sim Fest: September 8 – September 15

2025 Steam Autumn Sale : September 29 – October 6 (Please note this is a different time frame compared to previous Autumn Sales)

: September 29 – October 6 (Please note this is a different time frame compared to previous Autumn Sales) Steam Next Fest - October 2025 Edition: October 13 – October 20

Steam Scream 4: October 27 – November 3

Animal Fest: November 10 – November 17

Sports Fest: December 8 – December 15

2025 Steam Winter Sale: December 18 – January 5

As it can be seen from the list, those looking for the next Steam demo festival will find it going live in late February. If it's massive sales you're looking for, then the Steam Spring Sale will be opening its doors in the middle of March.