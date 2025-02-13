Ubisoft says Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-orders are "tracking solidly", similar to Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Shadows may be the toughest game Ubisoft has developed in the franchise. In a very rare occurrence for the publisher, the title has already been delayed twice, and it's also dealing with the game's controversial two-protagonist route. Today in the company's Q3 2025 earnings call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot gave an update on the pre-order status and future plans of the company.

Per the CEO, Assassin's Creed Shadows "preorders are tracking solidly, in line with those of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry of the franchise."

The March-launching open-world RPG experience also received a round of previews from content creators recently, and Ubisoft seems to be very happy with the reception.

"Early previews have been positive, praising its narrative and immersive experience, with both characters playing critical roles in the game’s storyline, as well as the quality and complementarity of the gameplay provided by the dual protagonist approach," says Guillemot. "I want to commend the incredible talent and dedication of the entire Assassin’s Creed’s team, who is working tirelessly to ensure that Shadows delivers on the promise of what is the franchise’s most ambitious entry yet."

The CEO also dropped hints at something "significant" that will happen during the upcoming 10-year anniversary celebrations of Rainbow Six Siege. The live-service shooter has been rumored to be getting a massive engine upgrade later this year, which may be what Ubisoft is planning to announce.

In a later Q&A session (via VGC), Yves Guillemot replied to a question regarding the company's future plans for games. He confirmed that the focus is on developing open-world action adventure games as well as live service titles, and that it's investing heavily in those areas:

“We have been investing significantly for a big pipeline of products for the coming years along our two verticals, [these] being open-world action adventure as well as ‘Game as a Service’-native experiences, and that’s what we want to deliver year after year.”

Assassin's Creed Shadows is slated to release on March 20 across PC (Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Apple Silicon Macs, and Amazon Luna. Find the PC system requirements here.