Paradox delays continue, now pushes Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 to 2025

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, the project that was restarted under a brand-new developer last year, is getting delayed yet again. Publisher Paradox Interactive and new developer The Chinese Room today revealed in an update that the game would no longer be released in 2024 as previously planned.

The fantasy RPG will now launch in the first half of 2025. Creative director Alex Skidmore and Paradox's deputy CEO Mattias Lilja explained the decision in a video, saying the team will use the time for polish and to add twice as many endings to the story:

"Earlier this year, Paradox reaffirmed our commitment to delivering high-quality games to our players, and the launch update is a proactive decision derived from this commitment," adds Paradox Interactive about the sudden delay announcement's reasoning. "Though the game is in a good enough place that we could have maintained our planned release window, Paradox and The Chinese Room collaboratively decided to prioritize polish."

The developer says that the extra time will also be used for testing the final product more thoroughly and to "adjust certain areas, such as Fabien, and incorporate other community feedback."

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's official gameplay was unveiled early this year,

giving an extended look at a quest involving dialog choices, investigation elements, and brutal combat. However, fan reception for the gameplay unveiling was rather mixed.

Before the Chinese Room was picked as the new developer, Hardsuit Labs was the studio behind the project. Following numerous delays since 2020, Paradox decided to go back to the drawing board with Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 in 2021. Hopefully, fans will finally be able to jump into the vampire-infested universe next year.

This is the latest Paradox-published project to be delayed or outright canceled this year. Prison Architect 2 and Cities: Skylines 2 were indefinitely delayed recently, while life sim Life By You was outright canceled.