Very early Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti benchmark might just have leaked, alongside RTX 4080 numbers

We have had a pretty eventful month or so when it comes to desktop graphics card launches. First up, Nvidia announced its trio of RTX 4000 series cards where it unveiled the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 16GB, and the now "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB SKUs. Following that, we had AMD reveal its RDNA 3-based RX 7000 series cards headlined by the RX 7900 XTX.

The two RX 7900 series GPUs have been priced to compete against the Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB model. While the former are coming out next month, the latter is set to be available in about a week's time on November 16th. And as expected before a launch, multiple benchmarks for the 4080 16GB have leaked today. These include scores in Blender, Geekbench as well in 3DMark.

First up, we have Blender 3.3 where the 4080 has scored 9478.64 points which is around 22.5% behind the RTX 4090. Though, it is nearly twice as fast as the RTX 3080's 5022.78. Interestingly, there is also an unidentified "Nvidia Graphics Device" which has put up 12906.07 points making it the fastest GPU on the charts as it is 6.6% faster than even the RTX 4090. The device might be an early engineering sample of the RTX 4090 Ti but it could also be a heavily overclocked RTX 4090 aftermarket variant.

Now, on Geekbench 5, we have OpenCL, CUDA, and Vulkan numbers for the RTX 4080. The scores are summarised below against the RTX 4090 and the RTX 3080:

RTX 4090 RTX 4080 16GB RTX 3080 OpenCL ~396,000 258,372 ~181,000 CUDA ~424,500 300,728 ~206,500 Vulkan ~266,500 148,838 ~125,000

As you can see, the performance gains in compute APIs like OpenCL and CUDA are quite big for the RTX 4080 when compared to the RTX 3080. However, in Vulkan, the uplift isn't as large, though these are pre-launch figures and it's possible that a driver further optimized could increase the gap in favor of the upcoming 4080.

The leaked 3DMark Time Spy DirectX 12 benchmark numbers seem to suggest there is a hefty uplift over the current 3080 10GB and 12GB models. The leaked Time Spy scores are summarised below where they have been compared against the RTX 4090, 3080 as well as AMD's RX 6950 XT and 6900 XT:

Performance preset (1440p) Extreme preset (4K) RTX 4090 35,704 19,398 RTX 4080 16GB 28,599 14,178 RTX 3080 12GB 18,565 9,358 RTX 3080 10GB 17,656 8,898 RX 6950 XT 21,848 10,644 RX 6900 XT 20,554 9,952

We also have no idea about how these scores compare to AMD's RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT since AMD didn't provide such data.

