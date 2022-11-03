AMD's new RDNA 3 RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT look like true Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080 killers

AMD is launching the RX 7000 series graphics cards today based on the RDNA 3 architecture (codenamed Navi 3x). As of today, AMD has only announced its Navi 31-based RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. The full specs of the two cards are detailed below.

RX 7900 XTX

The flagship RX 7900 XTX is packing 48 WGP (Work Group Processor) or 96 Compute Units (CU) for a total of 12,288 Stream Processors (SP). The Game Clock, which is the typical average clock speed of the GPU, is 2.3GHz. It has 24GB of 20Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 384-bit wide memory bus for a bandwidth of 960GB/s.The power consumption of the 7900 XTX is rated for 355W. With all this power, AMD claims the 7900 XTX is up tp 70% faster than the RX 6950 XT at 4K. The card is priced at $999.

RX 7900 XT

Meanwhile, the slightly cut-down RX 7900 XT features 42WGP or 84CU for a total of 10,752 SP. The 7900 XT has a game clock 2GHz. The memory subsystem is also slashed down to 20GB across a 320-bit bus. The bandwidth is 800GB/s (for 20Gbps). The infinity cache will also be decreased from 96MB down to 80MB. The power draw of the card is 300W. The card is priced at $899.

Both the RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT will be available right before Christmas on December 13.