AMD's new RDNA 3 RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT look like true Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080 killers

Neowin · with 9 comments

AMD RDNA 3 RX 7000 launch

AMD is launching the RX 7000 series graphics cards today based on the RDNA 3 architecture (codenamed Navi 3x). As of today, AMD has only announced its Navi 31-based RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. The full specs of the two cards are detailed below.

AMD RDNA 3 RX 7000 launch

RX 7900 XTX

The flagship RX 7900 XTX is packing 48 WGP (Work Group Processor) or 96 Compute Units (CU) for a total of 12,288 Stream Processors (SP). The Game Clock, which is the typical average clock speed of the GPU, is 2.3GHz. It has 24GB of 20Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 384-bit wide memory bus for a bandwidth of 960GB/s.The power consumption of the 7900 XTX is rated for 355W. With all this power, AMD claims the 7900 XTX is up tp 70% faster than the RX 6950 XT at 4K. The card is priced at $999.

AMD RDNA 3 RX 7000 launch
AMD RDNA 3 RX 7000 launch
AMD RDNA 3 RX 7000 launch

RX 7900 XT

Meanwhile, the slightly cut-down RX 7900 XT features 42WGP or 84CU for a total of 10,752 SP. The 7900 XT has a game clock 2GHz. The memory subsystem is also slashed down to 20GB across a 320-bit bus. The bandwidth is 800GB/s (for 20Gbps). The infinity cache will also be decreased from 96MB down to 80MB. The power draw of the card is 300W. The card is priced at $899.

AMD RDNA 3 RX 7000 launch

Both the RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT will be available right before Christmas on December 13.

Report a problem with article
The Lyft logo
Next Article

Lyft says it's cutting 13% of jobs as it faces up to “tough reality”
The Amazon logo on a yellow and black background
Previous Article

Amazon decides to freeze corporate hires for several months due to the economy

9 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement