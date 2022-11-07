Amazon launches mobile-only Prime Video plan in India to take on Disney+ Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video is currently India's third largest OTT streaming platform after Disney+ Hotstar and Eros Now. And to improve its position in the booming OTT market in India, the e-commerce giant has launched a mobile-only plan for Prime Video in the country.

The new budget-friendly mobile-only plan costs Rs. 599 (~$7) per year. However, this will give you access to everything available on Prime Video and nothing beyond that. You will not get free and fast delivery on Amazon.in, ad-free music with Prime Music and Prime Reading. All of this will require you to subscribe to the regular annual plan that costs Rs. 1,499 (~$18).

With the mobile-only plan, Amazon is looking to compete with Disney+ Hotstar, India's most popular streaming platform. Disney+ Hotstar currently offers an annual mobile-only plan that costs only Rs. 499 (~$6). The video quality for the mobile-only plan on both platforms is limited to 480p resolution.

Besides the budget-friendly annual plan, Amazon also has monthly and quarterly plans that include all the Prime benefits, unlike the company's new mobile-only tier, which gives you access to content only on Prime Video. The lowest monthly plan with all the Prime benefits currently costs Rs. 179 (~$2), while the quarterly plan sets you back Rs. 459 (~$6) in India.

Streaming companies are adopting different strategies in different parts of the world at a time when the fear of global inflation is at its peak. A few months ago, Amazon increased Prime prices by up to 43% in Europe. Netflix, on the other hand, introduced Basic with Ads plan to accelerate its growth.

If you are living in India, you can buy the mobile-only Prime Video plan from the Prime Video mobile apps and PrimeVideo.com.