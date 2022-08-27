Virpil Controls releases VPC Constellation Alpha Prime and MongoosT-50CM3

Virpil Controls has announced the latest additions to its flight simulation hardware line-up with the release of the VPC Constellation Alpha Prime grip and VPC MongoosT-50CM3 base.

The Constellation Alpha Prime is the follow-up to the Constellation Alpha released in 2020. While the Alpha Prime retains the basic design and layout of the original Alpha, the new Alpha Prime is Virpil's first full metal grip. Virpil is emphasizing that although the all-metal construction adds 100 grams to the grip's weight, attention has been paid to retaining the balance and precision that space-sim pilots expect from a Constellation series grip.

Configurable RGB lighting has been added to the sides of the Alpha Prime grip, and the original Alpha's pyramid hat and flat thumbsticks have been swapped out in favor of ridged hats and sticks.

The Constellation Alpha grip is available in a right-hand variant and a left-hand variant, and is compatible with all Virpil flightstick bases.

The VPC Constellation Alpha Prime is available immediately for $289.95

Alongside the Constellation Alpha Prime, Virpil has announced the new MongoosT-50CM3 flightstick base. Previous generation MongoosT50 bases included a fully adjustable gimbal and swappable cams and springs, and the third generation MongoosT-50CM3 is no different.

Included with the base are five cam sets and three spring sets that can be swapped out to configure and fine-tune axis response to the exact flight characteristics desired.

Included cam sets:

AviaSim [Hard Center]

AviaSim [Soft Center]

AviaSim [No Center]

CosmoSim [Soft Center]

CosmoSim [No Center]

Included spring sets:

Light Springs

Medium Springs

Heavy Springs

The MongoosT-50CM3 further ups the ante by allowing users to adjust the clutch dampers and axis pretensioners without dismantling the base. Additionally, the clutch dampers can now be adjusted even further to hold a flightstick in position when released. Virpil highlights helicopter sim pilots who might want to adjust the release position to better simulate rotary wing effects without fighting the return force of a standard joystick, or space sim pilots flying in a dual stick configuration who want to maintain a flight stick in the y-axis for engine control.

The VPC MongoosT-50CM3 is compatible with all Virpil and Thrustmaster grips.

The VPC MongoosT-50CM3 is available immediately for $369.95