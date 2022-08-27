LG unveils new UltraGear gaming and UltraFine ergonomic monitors

IFA 2022 is set to kick off on September 2, 2022 in Berlin, and LG Display has gotten out ahead of the consumer electronics conference to take the wraps off of two new premium monitors it will be showing in its booth.

First up is the UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor. LG is touting this 45-inch ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution as its first curved OLED gaming monitor. While the 45GR95QE lacks the flexibility of the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 that LG teamed up with Corsair on recently, many of the specs look similar including an 800R curvature and up to 240Hz variable refresh rate. The UltraGear 45GR95QE is also set to offer a 0.1ms gray-to-gray response time, 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space for accurate color rendering, and HDR10 support to make those colors pop.

The UltraGear 45GR95QE will support both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 to take advantage of that HDR variable refresh rate, but there is no word yet on FreeSync or G-Sync support. The OLED display will include an anti-glare and low-reflection coating to reduce visual distractions and eye strain. Users can also look forward to Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) options for advanced multitasking support.

For the more ergonomically minded computer user, LG is also showing off the UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890. LG has been hawking the UltraFine Ergo line for a couple of years, emphasizing its image fidelity and ergonomic design to improve user comfort. The latest model takes ergonomic design to a new level as the 32UQ890 will be LG's first monitor capable of automatically adjusting its position to ensure ergonomic comfort.

Combining a built-in camera and advanced AI, the UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 will analyze the posture of the user and automatically adjust the screen height and tilt to prevent the user from remaining still for too long or falling into a poor posture position. The AI can be tuned with three different modes: AI Motion, Continuous Motion, and Periodic Motion.

Spec-wise, the 32UQ890 is no slouch. The 31.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display offers 95 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and HDR10 support. The 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms gray-to-gray response time may not excite gamers, but the smart ergonomic features might prove enticing for office warriors looking to improve their time in front of the monitor.

LG has not shared availability and pricing details at this time for either monitor.