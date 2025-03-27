Vivaldi gets built-in VPN thanks to new partnership with Proton

Following the release of the latest performance-focused update for its browser, Vivaldi Technologies is dropping another update, which is quite a big one. Thanks to a new partnership with Proton, Vivaldi now has a built-in VPN from a well-known, privacy-focused provider, which does not require additional downloads, installations, or updates.

Vivaldi is not the first browser to offer a built-in VPN for its users (Microsoft Edge used to have one, and Opera has a built-in VPN). However, Vivaldi places a big focus on privacy and security, hence the choice of Proton with its privacy protections, advanced features, and over 11,500 servers across 117 countries.

Here is what Vivaldi says in the announcement about its partnership with Proton:

With this partnership, Proton VPN and Vivaldi provide users with a secure, powerful, and tailored online experience that challenges the status-quo, providing a viable European alternative that helps people retake control of their digital lives. Both companies have long advocated for strong security practices and have been a leading voice in fighting for privacy rights the world over.

By integrating Proton VPN into its browser, Vivaldi offers private, no-logs connections with a convenient user experience that does not require installing additional extensions or applications. Just click the VPN button in the upper-right corner of the screen, sign in with your Vivaldi account, and hit "Connect." You can also select the target country or server.

Proton VPN is available for free for all users with Vivaldi accounts. While there are no bandwidth limits, certain features are only available with a paid version (Proton VPN itself has a free tier). Also, for now, Proton VPN for Vivaldi is only available on desktop computers.

You can download Vivaldi from the official website. More information about Vivaldi's partnership with Proton is available here.