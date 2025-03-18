Vivaldi 7.2 is now available with faster page loading, better keyboard shortcuts, and more

Today is a good day for Vivaldi users. This highly customizable and powerful browser has just been updated to version 7.2, with a major focus on performance and personalization.

Vivaldi 7.2 is here, delivering a faster, smarter, and more independent browsing experience. HOWEVER, This update isn’t just about better browsing, it’s about fighting for a web that works for people, not corporations. At a time when digital power is increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few tech giants, Vivaldi stands firm as a European alternative, championing choice, privacy, and customization.

Vivaldi 7.2 delivers several performance updates that make browsing the internet faster. For starters, there is now a faster and smarter address bar. Vivaldi says the new version is "fine-tuned for speed and precision," resulting in the browser showing you search results, bookmarks, browsing history, and other data much faster than before while still allowing you to customize the bar.

Next, we have faster page loading thanks to improved and optimized connection handling. Vivaldi promises that after this update, some users will have their pages loading twice as fast.

Vivaldi 7.2 also has some improvements for keyboard shortcuts. Now, users can make a list of priority shortcuts to override any website-specific controls. The browser's integrated Mail and Calendar now lets you create calendar events from emails and web pages. Just right-click anything and select Add to Calendar > Event.

Other changes in Vivaldi 7.2 include a new currency widget on the Dashboard, workspace support for Quick Commands, and the ability to reorder mail accounts for extra customization.

Besides listing all the changes and improvements in Vivaldi 7.2, developers reminded users that in the world of tech monopoly with its dangers of over-reliance on dominant players, Vivaldi offers a privacy-focused, personalized browser. This comes right after Mozilla, another privacy-focused company, changed its privacy policy regarding user data.