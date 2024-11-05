Proton VPN is now available natively on Windows on ARM

Another popular service joined the list of ARM-native Windows apps. Today, Proton announced that its VPN service, Proton VPN, is out of beta for Copilot+ PCs. If you have a device like the Surface Pro 11 or the Surface Laptop 7, you can now download a native version of Proton VPN for your computer.

Microsoft's next-generation Windows on ARM devices launched earlier this year to a very good reception despite the ongoing hiccups with the flagship feature, Recall. As a result, many developers decided to update and optimize their projects for Windows on ARM. Software like Photoshop, Chrome, Firefox, DaVinci Resolve, and other popular applications already run natively on Copilot+ PCs, and Proton VPN is now joining them.

In response to growing demand, Proton VPN worked in close collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a fully compatible VPN app to ensure Microsoft users can experience secure and private browsing on Microsoft latest devices.

Proton VPN for Copilot+ PCs offers the same features as its x86 counterpart, delivering core security and privacy capabilities while working more efficiently and consuming less power, thanks to not having to run the app through an emulation layer. As usual, the app will work best on the latest hardware, but customers with older Windows on ARM computers will also benefit from optimizations.

In addition to announcing a native Windows app, Proton has unveiled its roadmap for this winter. Soon, Proton VPN will receive features like IPv6 support on more platforms (currently available in browser extensions and on Linux), port forwarding on macOS and Linux (currently a Windows-exclusive feature), guest mode on iOS and iPad, and feature updates for Windows, such as sorting servers by load, city-based server selection, the ability to hide free servers, and more. Finally, Proton promises to reveal more privacy features soon.

You can download Proton VPN for Windows from the official website.