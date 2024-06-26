Proton VPN launches credential-less login on Android and expands free VPN to more countries

Proton has announced some upgrades for its VPN service. With elections coming up in dozens of countries, the company strives to provide its customers with easier access to information, especially in countries with heavy censorship and media manipulation. Now, Proton VPN's free servers are available in five more countries that will be holding elections later this year.

Here are the countries where citizens can access Proton VPN for free:

Syria

Jordan

Tunisia

Uzbekistan

Brazil

Other countries that already have free access to Proton VPN include Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, Algeria, Jordan, and more.

According to Proton, offering access to VPN in countries with unstable infrastructure and other technical hurdles was made possible by utilizing neighboring countries and masking IP addresses to make them look like "native."

In addition to expanding its list of free servers, Proton unveiled another privacy-focused feature. Now, Android customers can use Proton VPN without creating an account or signing in. David Peterson, General Manager of Proton VPN, said the following:

Over the past year, VPNs have become an essential tool in combating online censorship, with signups surging during major geopolitical events around the world be they protests, contested elections, or government crackdowns. As authoritarian governments have stepped up their efforts to restrict freedom of their citizens, we have stepped up our efforts to defend those same freedoms with Proton VPN. Protecting free speech and fighting censorship is a daily battle and this initiative and the launch of Credential-less logins on Android is part of our long term commitment towards advancing freedom online.

Proton VPN features several tools that let you circumvent online censorship. They include alternative routing through unlikely-to-be-blocked servers, VPN censorship detection, a custom protocol that masks your VPN connection to look like a regular one, and more.

You can read more about the latest Proton VPN update in a blog post on the official website.