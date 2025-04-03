Proton launches redesigned VPN client for Windows with new profiles feature

Following the release of the Proton Drive app for Windows on ARM, Proton is launching some fresh updates for its VPN client, "making its applications even more easy to use and customizable, to get connected with just a few taps and explore new features effortlessly."

Those using the app on Windows PCs can now download a redesigned version with a reworked user interface, more intuitive navigation, and overall a better experience. Proton also redesigned the Settings menu so that features like Kill Switch, Port Forwarding, Split Tunneling, and more are easier to access. On the personalization side, you can now have the app in light mode.

In addition to the big redesign, Proton is bringing profiles to Windows and Android. This feature is available for paid users, and it allows the creation of personalized profiles for specific scenarios. Each profile can have its country, city, server, protocol, and other parameters that suit your needs best. For example, you can have one profile for general web surfing, one profile for gaming, one for video streaming, and more.

Profile setup also includes preset configurations tailored for improved privacy, streaming services, gaming, P2P connections, and more.

A similar update is also available for iOS, where users can access a new Home Screen with settings personalization and recent locations. Plus, Proton VPN for iOS and Android has a home screen widget that lets you enable VPN and connect to pinned or recent connections without opening the app. Widgets also support profiles.

The redesigned Proton VPN app for Windows and iOS is now available for download. On Windows, you can get it by heading to Menu > About (the app will check for updates automatically). On iOS, the update is available in the App Store via this link.