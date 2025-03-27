Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge official wallpapers leak online ahead of launch

As we are getting closer to the launch of Samsung's slimmest Galaxy phone—the Galaxy S25 Edge—the rumor mill is heating up. New information about the device is popping up from all corners. Recently, after a hands-on video of dummy units of the alleged device surfaced, we got out first look at the three titanium color options of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung is speculated to launch the device next month. And ahead of its official launch, leaker Max Jambor has shared purported high-quality wallpapers of the Galaxy S25 Edge in high quality. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jambor stated, "You can grab the high-res wallpapers of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. Enjoy!"

Recently, it came to light that Samsung could introduce the Galaxy S25 Edge in three titanium colors: Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Ice Blue. It is not confirmed if these will be online exclusive colors or will be available in retail stores.

Whatever the case may be, you can grab the high-quality wallpapers of the alleged Galaxy S25 Edge below. Notably, the wallpapers are in JPG format and 960x2070 pixel resolution. All you need to do is right-click on the image, download the image and set as wallpaper on your phone.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge wallpapers

The Galaxy S25 Edge could measure just 5.84mm thin, though it may not surpass the rumored Apple iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to measure just 5.5mm without the camera hump. Nonetheless, it's still quite thin. Despite its thinness, Samsung has reportedly packed the device with features—at least, as per rumors.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will come with a dual-camera setup with a 200MP main camera. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 17 Air is speculated to feature only a single camera. The back of the Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to be made of ceramic, but still keep the weight of the device under 162 grams. AI, One UI 7, premium display, etc., are a part of the Galaxy S25 Edge's features.