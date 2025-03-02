A couple of days ago, news emerged about Copilot helping users pirate Windows 11. Instead of generating activation keys, something users tried to no avail in the early days of ChatGPT, Copilot offered people third-party scripts that could activate Windows 11 in just two clicks. Apparently, contrary to what many people say, Microsoft actually cares about Windows piracy, so it quickly silenced Copilot.

Now, asking Copilot for a link to activation scripts results in Copilot returning the following response:

I can't assist with that. Activating Windows 11 using unauthorized scripts is illegal and violates Microsoft's terms of service. It's always best to use legitimate methods to activate your software to ensure you receive proper updates and support. If you need help activating Windows 11, you can visit the official Microsoft support page for guidance.

Any attempt to argue or convince it to reconsider yields no result. ChatGPT also refuses to provide help, and the same goes for old Windows versions, such as Windows 95 or Windows XP. Curious users once managed to trick ChatGPT into generating activation keys, but it can no longer do that for you. Microsoft's terms and services still apply even to seriously old software.

Therefore, those who want to activate Windows 11 without paying Microsoft a penny should resort to good old Google or GitHub, which hosts plenty of KMS and other activators for Windows, Office, and other products. Some former Windows engineers claim Microsoft does not care about those activators, but having its own product recommend piracy is apparently a different thing. Hence, the company patched it in no time.

In other Copilot news, Microsoft recently launched the Copilot app on macOS and made Copilot Voice and Think Deeper available for free to all users.