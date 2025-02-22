Watch the alleged Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in a hands-on video in all its glory

Not much was revealed when Samsung gave tech reviewers present at the Unpacked event earlier this year, a glimpse at the company's slimmest phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. It was confirmed that the phone will be called Galaxy S25 Edge and not the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim. However, the rest of the details were kept under wraps.

That hasn't stopped leakers from spreading rumors. Recently, reports suggested that Samsung may opt for a ceramic back panel or a combination of glass and ceramic on the Galaxy S25 Edge. The phone has been rumored to measure just 5.84mm thick, making it thinner than the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to be 6.25mm thin.

Now, a Mexican YouTuber has shared a YouTube Short video of the alleged Galaxy S25 Edge. In the video, the YouTuber can be seen comparing the purported Galaxy S25 Edge with the Galaxy Z Fold6. The design looks similar to what Samsung showcased during the Unpacked event, with the dual-camera module arranged vertically inside a raised pill-shaped bump.

Image by tecnologiaconalexis

The rest of the device looks similar to its Galaxy S25 siblings, with flat frames, and a flat display. There are two buttons on the right side frame of the device: volume rockers and power buttons. The other side is clean.

In the video, the YouTuber has compared the alleged Galaxy S25 Edge with the Galaxy Z Fold6. When put up against an unfolded Galaxy Z Fold6, the purported Galaxy S25 Edge seems only a few mm thick. For your context, when unfolded the Galaxy Z Fold6 measures 5.6mm.

Aside from the design of the device, the video also showcases the device running a system specs application, revealing some key information. The device in question was a US-based Galaxy S25 Edge unit (if it's a real one) with model number SM-S937U. The device packs 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP selfie camera, and features Bluetooth 5.4 version.

Image by tecnologiaconalexis

A 4,000mAh battery is shown to be powering the battery, which corroborates a previous rumor. But these could be one of the sacrifices Samsung had to make to achieve the slim profile. Samsung is speculated to reveal the device during the MWC 2025 event in Barcelona, Spain on March 4.