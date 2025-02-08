Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge tipped to be 5.84mm thin, 'confirmed' specs also surface

During the Unpacked 2025 event, aside from launching the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung also revealed the Galaxy S25 Edge. While details about the device weren't shared, its name was confirmed, indicating that the slim phone won't be called Galaxy S25 Slim but rather Galaxy S25 Edge, reminiscent of previous Galaxy phones such as the Galaxy S6 Edge, S27 Edge, or the Note Edge.

It was earlier tipped that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be around 6.4mm thin. However, the latest leak now suggests that Samsung's slim phone will be even thinner than Apple's upcoming slim iPhone, the iPhone 17 Air/Slim.

According to reliable leaker OnLeaks (via SmartPrix), the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be just 5.84mm thin, making it significantly thinner than the rumored 6.25mm thickness of the iPhone 17 Air/Slim. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air/Slim forced Samsung to redesign the Galaxy S25 Edge, leading the company to ditch the previously rumored triple-camera setup. The device is now tipped to feature a 200MP primary and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Now, another trusted leaker, PandaFlashPro on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has shared what they claim to be "confirmed" specifications for the Galaxy S25 Edge. The alleged specifications are as follows:

Selfie camera :12MP

:12MP Main camera : 200MP

: 200MP Display : 1.32mm display bezel with ProScaler support, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits of peak brightness, Under-Display fingerprint scanner

: 1.32mm display bezel with ProScaler support, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits of peak brightness, Under-Display fingerprint scanner Charging : 25W wired charging

: 25W wired charging Connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 3.2 port,

: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 3.2 port, Other features: 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, Armor Aluminum frame, Thinner Vapor Chamber than Galaxy S25

Recently, a CQC certification revealed that the phone may feature a 3,900mAh battery. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and could be priced below $1,299. It remains to be seen if Samsung will equip the Galaxy S25 Edge with satellite connectivity features as its other Galaxy S25 siblings or not. Since these specs are not official, we would advise you to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Image via Depositphotos.com