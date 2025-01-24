Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge battery specification revealed, and it's disappointing

image by GSMArena

Samsung teased the slim model of the Galaxy S25 series during the closing moments of the Unpacked event on January 22. The company confirmed that the phone is called Galaxy S25 Edge and not Galaxy S25 Slim or Galaxy S25 SE. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported that the phone may be priced below $1,299, which is the base price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Hands-on images of the Galaxy S25 Edge also revealed that previously leaked renders of the device were inaccurate, as the phone rocks a completely different rear camera module.

While no details about specifications were disclosed, Chinese CQC certification has now spilled the beans about the battery and charger capacity of the phone, and spoiler alert: the specs are disappointing. According to the CQC certification, the Galaxy S25 Edge has a rated battery capacity of 3,786mAh, which could be marketed as 3,900mAh. Earlier it was rumored that the Galaxy S25 Edge may feature a battery between 4,700-5,000mAh range, but later speculation suggested a range of 3,000-4,000mAh, which has now proven correct.

Additionally, the CQC certification also revealed that the device will support 25W fast wired charging—a downgrade from the 45W fast wired charging support available on other Galaxy S25 models.

With these specifications, it remains to be seen how Samsung is going to justify the high price tag, as the slimness of the phone could be a tough selling point, especially given that other specs are comparable to the Galaxy S25 and S25+.

It was earlier rumored that the Galaxy S25 Edge could feature a triple camera setup with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera. However, now that the phone is officially revealed to feature a dual camera setup, it would be interesting to see which of the three cameras will make it to the final production model.

