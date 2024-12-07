Weekend PC Game Deals: Fresh Humble Choices, daily bundles, Star Wars freebie, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
We just passed the first Tuesday of the month, and that means Humble has a newly refreshed Choice bundle waiting for you. The final offer of 2024 touts Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Old World, and Atlas Fallen in its headliners.
The complete list of games included in this bundle are Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Old World, Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand, Crime Boss: Rockay City, Inkulinati, The Invincible, Moonstone Island, Venba, and Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip.
To get all nine games, it will cost you $12. The next refresh is slated to happen on January 6.
On the freebie side, the Epic Games Store brought in two games this week: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop.
From the duo, the LEGO title offers players all three trilogies in the Star Wars movie universe to go through, with its usual humorous charm. 23 planets and hundreds of characters are available to experience in it. Next, alongside a sandbox experience, the bus simulator offers a career mode to drive in, letting players deal with timetables, vehicle procurement, and planning routes, all for making a tidy profit.
The double giveaway will end on December 12, and Epic is bringing back its mystery holiday giveaways on the same day. These are slated to be some high-profile freebies, too.
Humble didn’t stop at its Choice selection, as a bundle full of wholesome games landed on Friday.
This one has Minami Lane and Rusty's Retirement in its starting $5 tier, followed by Spirit City: Lofi Sessions for $10. The third and final tier adds three more games: The Ranch of Rivershine, Fae Farm, and Little Kitty, Big City.
At the same time, the Humble Store has kicked off a Holiday Rebundle promotion that is bringing back its biggest bundles from 2024 for limited periods. The first day has its massive 18-game LEGO bundle returning until supplies last.
Free Events
Following the break for Autumn sales last week, free events are back in full force this weekend.
The first one is Ubisoft, which has two offerings. Rainbow Six Siege is offering its tactical shooter experience with nine years’ worth of updates right now. Next, its open-world racing entry, The Crew Motorfest, lands with full access to its Hawaiian islands, with cars, planes, and boats available.
At the same time, Paradox has put up Cities: Skylines II as a free-to-play event, giving fans Colossal Order’s latest city builder to try out over the weekend. Lastly, the VR-exclusive rhythm game Synth Riders is offering a free play event, too, which touts custom song support and multiplayer.
Big Deals
Even though Black Friday and Autumn sales have mostly gone away, plenty of publishers and developers have jumped in on the specials vacuum with discounts of their own.
Containing those and more, here’s our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:
- Cities: Skylines II – $39.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 5 – $29.99 on Steam
- NBA 2K25 – $28.00 on Steam
- House Flipper 2 – $25.99 on Steam
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition – $23.99 on Steam
- No Man's Sky – $23.99 on Steam
- Palworld – $22.49 on Steam
- Voidtrain – $20.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – $19.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79 on Steam
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – $18.74 on Steam
- Stray – $17.99 on Steam
- Aliens: Dark Descent – $17.99 on Steam
- Barotrauma – $17.49 on Steam
- SteamWorld Heist II – $16.49 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $14.99 on Steam
- Trepang2 – $14.99 on Steam
- Golf With Your Friends - Ultimate Edition – $14.99 on Steam
- Anno 1800 – $14.99 on Steam
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $13.59 on Steam
- Neon White – $12.49 on Steam
- COCOON – $12.49 on Steam
- DREDGE – $12.49 on Steam
- Days Gone – $12.49 on Steam
- Blood West – $11.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 4 – $11.99 on Steam
- Escape Simulator – $9.99 on Steam
- World War Z – $9.89 on Steam
- Gravity Circuit – $8.49 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – $7.99 on Steam
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – $7.99 on Steam
- Breathedge – $7.49 on Steam
- Dome Keeper – $7.19 on Steam
- Call of the Sea – $6.99 on Steam
- Fabledom – $6.50 on Fanatical
- What Remains of Edith Finch – $4.99 on Steam
- Guacamelee! 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- Kingdom Two Crowns – $4.99 on Steam
- American Truck Simulator – $4.99 on Steam
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- The Escapists 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- Blasphemous – $4.99 on Steam
- Journey – $4.94 on Steam
- Unrailed! – $3.99 on Steam
- The Tenants – $3.99 on Steam
- Dying Light – $3.99 on Steam
- The Forgotten City – $3.74 on Indiegala
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – $3.74 on Steam
- Atomicrops – $3.74 on Steam
- CryoFall – $2.99 on Steam
- Kingdom: New Lands – $2.99 on Steam
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition – $2.99 on Steam
- Orcs Must Die! 3 – $2.99 on Steam
- Orcs Must Die! 2 – $2.99 on Steam
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – $2.99 on Steam
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $2.99 on Steam
- House Flipper – $2.49 on Steam
- The Survivalists – $2.49 on Steam
- Paper Beast – $1.99 on Indiegala
- Orcs Must Die! – $1.99 on Steam
- Shift Happens – $1.59 on Steam
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – $0 on Epic Store
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store’s autumn sale has ended, too, but plenty of weekend specials are available on DRM-free games. Here are some highlights:
- Wildermyth - $17.49 on GOG
- Alien: Isolation Collection - $12.49 on GOG
- Kenshi - $11.99 on GOG
- Imagine Earth - $11.24 on GOG
- Mega City Force - $11.24 on GOG
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition - $10.77 on GOG
- Sable - $9.99 on GOG
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $9.99 on GOG
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 on GOG
- City Game Studio: a tycoon about game dev - $7.99 on GOG
- Monster Train - $7.49 on GOG
- Dome Keeper - $7.19 on GOG
- NORCO - $5.99 on GOG
- Kingdom Two Crowns - $4.99 on GOG
- Veil of Darkness - $4.99 on GOG
- Links 386 Pro - $4.99 on GOG
- Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus - $4.79 on GOG
- Pizza Possum - $4.19 on GOG
- Torchlight II - $3.99 on GOG
- Atomicrops - $3.74 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut - $2.99 on GOG
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg - $2.69 on GOG
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Might and Magic 6-pack Limited Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- EVERSPACE - $1.99 on GOG
- FlatOut 2 - $1.99 on GOG
- ECHELON - $1.49 on GOG
- Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight - $1.49 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance - $0.59 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
