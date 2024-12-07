Weekend PC Game Deals: Fresh Humble Choices, daily bundles, Star Wars freebie, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We just passed the first Tuesday of the month, and that means Humble has a newly refreshed Choice bundle waiting for you. The final offer of 2024 touts Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Old World, and Atlas Fallen in its headliners.

The complete list of games included in this bundle are Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Old World, Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand, Crime Boss: Rockay City, Inkulinati, The Invincible, Moonstone Island, Venba, and Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip.

To get all nine games, it will cost you $12. The next refresh is slated to happen on January 6.

On the freebie side, the Epic Games Store brought in two games this week: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop.

From the duo, the LEGO title offers players all three trilogies in the Star Wars movie universe to go through, with its usual humorous charm. 23 planets and hundreds of characters are available to experience in it. Next, alongside a sandbox experience, the bus simulator offers a career mode to drive in, letting players deal with timetables, vehicle procurement, and planning routes, all for making a tidy profit.

The double giveaway will end on December 12, and Epic is bringing back its mystery holiday giveaways on the same day. These are slated to be some high-profile freebies, too.

Humble didn’t stop at its Choice selection, as a bundle full of wholesome games landed on Friday.

This one has Minami Lane and Rusty's Retirement in its starting $5 tier, followed by Spirit City: Lofi Sessions for $10. The third and final tier adds three more games: The Ranch of Rivershine, Fae Farm, and Little Kitty, Big City.

At the same time, the Humble Store has kicked off a Holiday Rebundle promotion that is bringing back its biggest bundles from 2024 for limited periods. The first day has its massive 18-game LEGO bundle returning until supplies last.

Free Events

Following the break for Autumn sales last week, free events are back in full force this weekend.

The first one is Ubisoft, which has two offerings. Rainbow Six Siege is offering its tactical shooter experience with nine years’ worth of updates right now. Next, its open-world racing entry, The Crew Motorfest, lands with full access to its Hawaiian islands, with cars, planes, and boats available.

At the same time, Paradox has put up Cities: Skylines II as a free-to-play event, giving fans Colossal Order’s latest city builder to try out over the weekend. Lastly, the VR-exclusive rhythm game Synth Riders is offering a free play event, too, which touts custom song support and multiplayer.

Big Deals

Even though Black Friday and Autumn sales have mostly gone away, plenty of publishers and developers have jumped in on the specials vacuum with discounts of their own.

Containing those and more, here’s our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s autumn sale has ended, too, but plenty of weekend specials are available on DRM-free games. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.