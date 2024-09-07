Weekend PC Game Deals: Space fests, Larian specials, and fresh choices

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble Choice just refreshed, meaning you have eight brand-new games to think about grabbing for next month.

The September 2024 Choice selection has Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy as its headliner, followed by copies of Stranded: Alien Dawn, Coral Island, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Lost Eidolons, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, InfraSpace, and You Suck at Parking - Complete Edition, as well as an alpha playtest invite to the upcoming time-travel adventure Rue Valley.

Like always, you get to claim all eight games if you meet Humble Choice's $11.99 price point. The next Humble Choice edition will go live on August 5.

Epic Games Store delivered a high-profile giveaway this week, bringing copies of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and Football Manager 2024 to keep.

Arriving as the latest entry in the popular management sim franchise, Football Manager 2024 has you making tough decisions on aspects like team selection, tactics to use on the field, while also making sound transfers while out of the field. Meanwhile, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts takes you to Siberia, delivering a sniping and assassinations-focused action game filled with open-ended maps requiring strategic thinking to play effectively.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and Football Manager 2024 giveaway is set to last until Thursday, September 12. Coming up next week as part of the newest freebie promotion will be copies of Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle.

Earlier this week, Humble also bundled a whole bunch of indie titles with a focus on narrative experiences. The Summer Narrative Celebration Bundle begins with a three-game starting tier costing $4, and it brings copies of Suzerain, Death and Taxes, and Genesis Noir.

Going up one tier gets you copies of The Pale Beyond and Do not Feed the Monkeys 2099. If you want to complete the bundle it will set you back $12, but that adds A Space for the Unbound and A Highland Song into the mix.

Free Events

It’s time for another Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta, but this one is open to everyone and lasts through the weekend. The open beta will present eight maps to jump into, letting you try out the game's multiplayer portion before launch.

Going away from shooters, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is also having a free Steam weekend right now. The off-road adventure comes from the same minds that built MudRunner and SnowRunner, though this one is focused on exploration in harsh environments than the goods transportation aspect of the originals.

Big Deals

The brand-new games festival Steam brought over this week are for space exploration fans. Alongside those specials, there are discounts for Larian-developed titles, publisher sales from Rebellion, Focus Entertainment, and plenty of other hits to peruse too. Check out our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend below:

DRM-free Specials

The DRM-free GOG store’s almost 6000-games-strong Back To School sale is still going strong. The giveaways keep ending before the weekends, but here are some highlights we picked for you:

