Weekend PC Game Deals: QuakeCon specials, a classic for free, and more

While it looked like the store would not have a game giveaway this week, Epic pulled out Doom 64 as a freebie right on time to match with the ongoing QuakeCon 2022 event.
Originally arriving as a Nintendo 64 exclusive back in 1997, Doom 64 was ported to modern platforms in 2020 with support for widescreen resolutions, controllers, and even includes some lost content. This demon slaying story continues from Doom II's ending.
Doom 64's giveaway is slated to last until August 25 on the Epic Games Store, and coming up next is a copy of Ring of Pain on the same date.
Humble also had a new bundle to share this week, and it's not one that follows the usual tiered formula.
This new Storied Strategy and Role-Playing Bundle carries Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition, Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium, Battletech Mercenary Collection, its Shadow Hawk DLC, Shadowrun Trilogy, and Knights of the Pen and Paper 1&2 Collection. The price for the whole bunch is set at $12, giving you Steam copies of each game.
Don't forget that last week's packed Resident Evil bundle is still going strong too offering decades of horror games.
Free Events
Three games are currently hosting free-to-play promotions, letting you try out the experiences without a purchase through the entire weekend.
Starting off, if you've got a battle royale itch, you can try out Naraka: Bladepoint, a melee fighting focused multiplayer game that gives you access to six heroes during the promotion. At the same time, the real-time strategy game set in a dieselpunk-punk world, Iron Harvest, has gone free too. The game's complete campaign and multiplayer sections are part of the event.
Last on the free weekend list is Enter the Gungeon, the bullet hell roguelike that has you shooting, looting, and dodging past scores of enemies and bosses. The title is playable solo or in two-player co-op locally.
Big Deals
Quite a few discounts for Bethesda and id Software games, including a few combo deals, thanks to QuakeCon and a whole lot of specials from other publishers and indies populate this weekend's Big Deals list. Find our handpicked highlights below:
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle – $25.84 on Steam
- Ghostwire Tokyo – $25.50 on GreenManGaming
- Deathloop – $20.39 on Fanatical
- The Pathless – $19.99 on Steam
- OUTRIDERS – $19.99 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- Rogue Legacy 2 – $18.74 on Steam
- Twelve Minutes – $17.49 on Steam
- The Forgotten City – $16.24 on Steam
- Marvel's Avengers – $16.00 on GreenManGaming
- ULTRAKILL – $15.99 on Steam
- Remnant: From the Ashes – $15.99 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $14.99 on Steam
- SCP: Pandemic – $14.99 on Steam
- Rolling Line – $14.99 on Steam
- Cuphead – $13.99 on Steam
- Valheim – $13.99 on Humble Store
- DOOM Eternal – $13.60 on GreenManGaming
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – $12.49 on Steam
- Ashen – $11.99 on Steam
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $11.99 on Fanatical
- The Ascent – $11.99 on Steam
- DOOM and Wolfenstein Bundle – $11.55 on Steam
- Prey and Dishonored Bundle – $10.92 on Steam
- Strange Horticulture – $10.49 on Steam
- Outward Definitive Edition – $10.39 on Steam
- Gears Tactics – $9.99 on Steam
- Neon Abyss – $9.99 on Steam
- Beyond: Two Souls – $9.99 on Steam
- Mars Horizon – $9.99 on Steam
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – $9.99 on Steam
- Supraland – $9.99 on Steam
- Road 96 – $9.98 on Steam
- Hypnospace Outlaw – $8.99 on Steam
- Yes, Your Grace – $8.99 on Steam
- Iron Harvest – $8.99 on Steam
- Descenders – $8.74 on Steam
- AMID EVIL – $7.99 on Steam
- Sayonara Wild Hearts – $7.79 on Steam
- Journey – $7.49 on Steam
- The Evil Within Bundle – $7.49 on Steam
- Blasphemous – $6.24 on Steam
- What Remains of Edith Finch – $5.99 on Steam
- Genesis Noir – $5.99 on Steam
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition – $5.99 on Fanatical
- Slime Rancher – $4.99 on Steam
- Mini Metro – $4.99 on Steam
- Enter the Gungeon – $4.94 on Steam
- Gorogoa – $4.49 on Steam
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – $4.49 on Steam
- Donut County – $3.89 on Steam
- Genital Jousting – $1.74 on Steam
- DOOM 64 – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Goodness
You'll find QuakeCon deals mingling in the DRM-free highlights section from the GOG store below too:
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Ultimate Edition - $17.49 on GOG
- Dishonored: Complete Collection - $15.99 on GOG
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $12.49 on GOG
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition - $12.24 on GOG
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - $10.99 on GOG
- Stellaris - $9.99 on GOG
- Opus Magnum - $9.99 on GOG
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 on GOG
- Cossacks 3 - $7.99 on GOG
- Prey - $7.49 on GOG
- The Evil Within Bundle - $7.49 on GOG
- Thea: The Awakening - $6.99 on GOG
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe - $5.99 on GOG
- Distant Worlds: Universe - $5.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl - $5.99 on GOG
- Machinarium Collector's Edition - $5.24 on GOG
- Vaporum - $4.99 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $4.49 on GOG
- Doom 3: BFG Edition - $3.99 on GOG
- BioShock Remastered - $3.99 on GOG
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes - $3.99 on GOG
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura - $3.89 on GOG
- Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game - $2.49 on GOG
- Hearts of Iron III - $2.49 on GOG
- Master of Orion 1+2 - $2.39 on GOG
- Commander Keen Complete Pack - $1.49 on GOG
