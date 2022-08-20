Weekend PC Game Deals: QuakeCon specials, a classic for free, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

While it looked like the store would not have a game giveaway this week, Epic pulled out Doom 64 as a freebie right on time to match with the ongoing QuakeCon 2022 event.

Originally arriving as a Nintendo 64 exclusive back in 1997, Doom 64 was ported to modern platforms in 2020 with support for widescreen resolutions, controllers, and even includes some lost content. This demon slaying story continues from Doom II's ending.

Doom 64's giveaway is slated to last until August 25 on the Epic Games Store, and coming up next is a copy of Ring of Pain on the same date.

Humble also had a new bundle to share this week, and it's not one that follows the usual tiered formula.

This new Storied Strategy and Role-Playing Bundle carries Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition, Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium, Battletech Mercenary Collection, its Shadow Hawk DLC, Shadowrun Trilogy, and Knights of the Pen and Paper 1&2 Collection. The price for the whole bunch is set at $12, giving you Steam copies of each game.

Don't forget that last week's packed Resident Evil bundle is still going strong too offering decades of horror games.

Free Events

Three games are currently hosting free-to-play promotions, letting you try out the experiences without a purchase through the entire weekend.

Starting off, if you've got a battle royale itch, you can try out Naraka: Bladepoint, a melee fighting focused multiplayer game that gives you access to six heroes during the promotion. At the same time, the real-time strategy game set in a dieselpunk-punk world, Iron Harvest, has gone free too. The game's complete campaign and multiplayer sections are part of the event.



Last on the free weekend list is Enter the Gungeon, the bullet hell roguelike that has you shooting, looting, and dodging past scores of enemies and bosses. The title is playable solo or in two-player co-op locally.

Big Deals

Quite a few discounts for Bethesda and id Software games, including a few combo deals, thanks to QuakeCon and a whole lot of specials from other publishers and indies populate this weekend's Big Deals list. Find our handpicked highlights below:

DRM-free Goodness

You'll find QuakeCon deals mingling in the DRM-free highlights section from the GOG store below too:

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

