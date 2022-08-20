Microsoft updates Surface Pro 6 and Pro 5th Gen with new drivers and security improvements

Microsoft has released fresh firmware updates for the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Pro 5th Gen. The August 2022 release for these tablets contains security patches for critical vulnerabilities and new drivers for better system stability.

What is new in the August 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro 6 and 5th Gen?

Although these two tablets have hardware (the Surface Pro 5th Gen uses 7th Gen Intel processors and the Surface Pro 6 uses 8th), they share the same changelog and driver versions. The changelog mentions only one thing:

This update addresses [a] critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 238.167.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 11.8.92.4222 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - System - 2145.1.42.0 Intel Management Engine Interface - System Devices Intel - Software Component - 1.63.1155.2 Intel ICLS Client - Software Devices

To download the August 2022 firmware update for your Surface Pro 6 or Surface Pro 5th Gen, head to Windows Update or the official Surface Support website. The release is available on all configurations with Windows 10 version 2004 (May 2020 Update) and higher, including the Surface Pro 5th Gen with LTE Advanced.

According to the release notes, there are no known issues, but users need to remember they cannot undo firmware updates on Surface computers.

Here are other Surface devices Microsoft updated this month: