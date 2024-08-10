Weekend PC Game Deals: QuakeCon specials, Bundled Capcom, and cats

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store has two new bundles for you to check out, and the Capcom Summer 2024 Bundle comes in first.

The bundle carries Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Dead Rising 2 in its starting tier, which is yours for $5.

Street Fighter V - Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition join the fray if you pay at least $10. Doubling that and paying $20 gets you copies of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, and Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package. Lastly, for the complete package you can put down $30, which gets you Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and Capcom Fighting Collection.

Next arrived The Great Escape Room Bundle, filled with hit puzzle entries. The collection has just one game in the $1 tier: We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip. This is followed by copies of Escape First Alchemist in the second tier for $6.

The third and final tier is where the bundle is at its best, where it is offering Escape Academy, We Were Here Forever, Escape Simulator, and Escape from my Mystwood Mansion for $10.

Two games dropped in as freebies from the Epic Games Store this week. The titles on offer this time are CYGNI: All Guns Blazing and DNF Duel.

From the duo, CYGNI: All Guns Blazing is a shoot em’ up game where you control a spaceship as it fights against hordes of enemy ships. The bullet hell entry has you using a large range of flashy weaponry against the dangers in the skies while also avoiding the swams of bullets and missiles. Next, DNF Duel is for fighting fans. You can use the 16-character-strong fighter lineup in its story mode and practice sessions before putting your skills to the test in online multiplayer sessions.

The double giveaway runs until August 15. Death's Gambit – Afterlife is slated to be the next freebie on the same day.

Free Events

The Elder Scrolls Online seems to be the only game that’s having a free event this week. The massively multiplayer online RPG offers players the fantasy land of Tamriel to explore and have adventures in, both solo and in co-op. The game is available for you to try out until August 19, head here to make an account and jump in.

Big Deals

A massive number of games are on sale this weekend, with them appearing thanks to QuakeCon 2024, a cat games festival, a sale focusing on indie projects, an EA publisher sale, and much more. With those and more, here’s the hand-picked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store hasn’t shied away from hosting a QuakeCon specials promotion too. Shooter titles, classic RPGs, and more are on discount this weekend too, here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.