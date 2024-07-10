WhatsApp will now explain why you are being added to a group chat

If you are tired of receiving unwanted invites to a group chat on WhatsApp, then do not worry. WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature to address concerns regarding receiving requests for group invites from unknown users.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, in his official WhatsApp channel, announced the context cards feature. The context cards will appear when you receive a group invite from an unknown contact. The context cards include information such as the group's creation date, a brief description of the purpose for which the group was created, and information about the group creator.

According to Will Cathcart,

This feature will provide you with more information about a group if you are added by someone you don’t know, making it easier to leave and report a suspicious group. This is another layer of safety we’ve added on top of existing features, such as silencing unknown callers, privacy check-up, and controlling who can add you to groups.

Using the information, users can make informed decisions about whether to join the group or not. When the user gets an invite to join a group from an unknown WhatsApp number, then the app will display a context card, which gives you details regarding the background of the group.

Moreover, using the context menu, the user can report, block, or leave the group quickly if they are not certain about the invite's legitimacy. WhatsApp notes that this new context card helps enhance user safety by complementing the existing security features on the platform, such as unknown callers, chat lock, group invitation control, and more.

WhatsApp's CEO noted that the context card for group invites from unknown numbers is rolling out globally, with some users already seeing the new context cards. However, the feature will go live for others over the next few weeks.