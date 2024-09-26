WhatsApp Beta users on Android can now try in-app camera effects

WhatsApp has recently started rolling out a new option that allows Android beta users to block messages from unknown contacts. The feature temporarily blocks the contact that sends a lot of messages in a short period, allowing users to avoid unwanted content.

According to the latest report, WhatsApp is now introducing another feature for Android beta users that lets them apply effects directly to the in-app camera. Last month, it was reported that, after testing for Android, WhatsApp started rolling out the AR call effects and filters to iOS. While the previous feature was limited to video calls, the new feature lets you use the in-app camera and apply effects.

The new in-app camera effects feature was spotted in the WhatsApp Android Beta version 2.24.20.20 and is currently rolling out to the beta users who downloaded the app from the Play Store. Upon opening the WhatsApp camera app, users will see a new filter button in the camera interface.

Using this camera filter button, users will be able to apply effects or filters with just a single tap. This would give more creative freedom to users, and also negate the need to use third-party camera apps to use filters or effects.

Users will be able to flip through a range of filters and adjust them in real-time before snapping the photo or video and sharing it with their loved ones. The filters include a skin-smoothing option, which minimizes blemishes or uneven skin tones. Then there is a background changing feature as well, which was already available for calls.

The feature to change the background could come in handy for users who wish to add a more artistic touch to their images or give their images or videos a more professional touch. There is also a low-light mode that brightens the environment, making photos and videos clearer in challenging conditions.

Source and image: WABetaInfo