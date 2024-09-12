WhatsApp may soon let you quickly add someone to a list

WhatsApp, one of the biggest messaging platforms, has been working on multiple new features for both the Android and iOS apps. Recently, the latest version of the WhatsApp Android beta introduced a new time-saving shortcut.

In the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.19.25, available via the Google Play Store, a new shortcut has been added that allows users to quickly add someone or a group to a list. This shortcut is available within the chat info screen.

image via WABetaInfo

According to WABetaInfo, tapping on the shortcut in the top menu bar will open a menu, that allows users to add someone or a group to a list (see image on the left for reference). Notably, there is also an option to create a new list on the fly without needing to head over to the app settings.

After adding a contact or a group to the chat list, it will show up in the filter WhatsApp automatically creates for your chat list. This will allow users to quickly find relevant conversations by selecting the right filter from the top of the chat screen.

Also, you will be able to remove someone or a group from the list using the same menu.

WhatsApp has been also developing the option to allow users to create a call link directly in group chats. This negates the need for the group admin to ring everyone in the group to initiate a group call. The admin can create a call link and share it in the group for others to join.

Users will also soon be able to view their contacts' status updates directly from the viewer list. This means whenever the user checks who has viewed their status, they will see profile names along with a green ring around their profile picture, indicating that the contact has shared a status on WhatsApp. Tapping on the profile picture will show their status update.

WhatsApp is also developing a "Mark all as read" button and a passkey feature that will allow you to use biometrics to access your encrypted backups.