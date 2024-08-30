WhatsApp spotted testing custom lists feature in latest Android beta

In the latest Android beta update, WhatsApp has been spotted developing a new feature that will allow users to filter chats through custom lists. The custom lists feature is expected to be available in a future WhatsApp Android update.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will automatically generate a custom filter at the top of the chats list. Reportedly, this will happen after the user creates a list of people or group chats. With this custom lists feature, users will be able to quickly locate specific conversations.

The custom lists feature will carry the same name as the list itself, making it easier to identify and apply the appropriate filter to view chats within that particular list. This will help users focus on important discussions without distractions.

image via WABetaInfo

Once the feature becomes available, users will save time negating the need to scroll through the long list of chats. For now, the feature is currently under beta testing and is live for a limited set of WhatsApp Android beta testers via the Google Play Beta program, which is currently full at the moment for WhatsApp.

Aside from the custom lists feature, WhatsApp is also developing a Passkey feature that will allow users to use their biometrics, such as fingerprints or facial recognition to protect the WhatsApp backup. This eliminates the need to protect the backup with a custom password or a 64-digit encryption key and remember it if you don't wish to get locked out of your backup.

Moreover, the messaging platform is also working on the "Mark all as read" button, which will allow users to quickly mark all unread messages as read with a tap of a button. Additionally, WhatsApp for Android is also testing AR effects and filters for video calls on iOS.

The Android beta app is also expected to bring support for usernames with an option to set PIN to limit spam messages. So, without the PIN, those who wish to contact you for the first time, will not be able to message you directly, even if they have your username.