Windows 10 can be transformed into Windows 7 with Registry, Group Policy, and AME

It has been nearly three years since Windows 11 became generally available, and despite this, Microsoft has not been able to win the hearts of most users and convince them about its new OS. It is estimated that Windows 11's market share is less than a third according to Statcounter data.

Modifying and debloating the OS is something that has become somewhat of a common practice among enthusiasts, though at times, these are done just for the sake of it, like running Windows 11 on an iPhone 15 Pro.

The Statcounter data above also suggests that there are users still on Windows 7, one of the most loved Windows ever, even though, presently, Windows 10 holds on to the highest market share.

A Windows enthusiast and YouTuber recently published a video where they transformed their Windows 10 into Windows 7 by modifying and tweaking the Registry, the Group Policy, and finally using AME Wizard to make the main transformation. On AME Wizard, a Playbook titled "Transforming Windows 10 into Windows 7 pack" was used. Besides these, there is a touch of Revert8Plus as well.

For those wondering, AME Wizard is a Windows modding tool that helps users modify it using Playbooks. Playbooks are pre-made with the necessary modifications and settings tweaks already in place. Playbooks can be custom-made by users too.

For example, verified Playbooks for AtlasOS and ReviOS are available on the official website of AME Wizard.

There are two variants of AME Wizard one for each of Windows 11 and 10. While AME Wizard 11 is for the latest Windows OS, AME Wizard 10 is compatible with Windows 10.

You can watch the full 17-minute video above. Do we recommend you to do this? Well obviously not on your actual PC, but this can be something fun to play around with in a VM.