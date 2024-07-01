Statcounter: Nearly 30% of all Windows PC are now running Windows 11

It's a new month, and Statcounter has a new batch of stats for you to check out. As we head into the second half of 2024 and get closer to Windows 11's third birthday, the operating system is climbing to its highest point. According to Statcounter's latest findings, Windows 11 has reached almost 30% of all Windows PCs, which is a new all-time high for the operating system.

In June 2024, Windows 11 increased its market share by 2.14, climbing up from 27.67% to 29.71%. Earlier this year, Statcounter reported a two-month decline, which made Windows 11 the first OS to lose customers mid-cycle. However, it is now catching up and picking up some good steam.

Of course, it is still far away from Windows 10. Even though the aging OS is bleeding users, it still holds an overwhelming 66.1%. That is a decline of 2.23 points in one month.

Slow but steady, customers will continue upgrading from Windows 10 to 11 in light of its upcoming end of support in October 2025 (Microsoft is already displaying full-screen ads about that), but things like the Extended Security Update program and unofficial solutions like 0patch will help the OS stay afloat for years to come.

It will be very interesting to see how much time it will take for Windows 11 to dethrone Windows 10. You can expect a more significant decline after October 2025 as analysts predict more users will upgrade their PCs after Windows 10 is out of free support.

Here is what the Windows market looks like as of July 1, 2024, according to Statcounter:

Windows 10: 66.1% (-2.23) Windows 11:29.7% (+2.14) Windows 7: 2.95% (+0.09) Windows 8.1: 0.4% (-0.03) Windows XP: 0.39% (+0.02)

Keep in mind that third-party analytic services are never 100% accurate. Only Microsoft can know for sure how many devices each Windows version has, but unlike Apple, Microsoft never shares detailed breakdowns of its desktop OS market.

You can learn how Statcounter prepares its report in the FAQ section on the official Statcounter website.