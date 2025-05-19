Windows 10 emergency update KB5061768 fixes BitLocker boot loops

As promised, Microsoft is rolling out an out-of-band emergency update for Windows 10 to address problems with Intel-based systems booting into BitLocker recovery due to LSASS issues caused by KB5058379. The company recently acknowledged a known issue on devices with Intel Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) on 10th-gen and later systems and promised to release a fix as soon as possible.

The company did not take too long to address the issue, and the necessary fix is now available on the Microsoft Update Catalog as KB5061768, with build numbers 19044.5853 (Windows 10 version 21H2) and 19045.5853 (Windows 10 version 22H2).

Here is the changelog with a single fix:

[OS Security (Known Issue)] Fixed: A known issue on devices with Intel Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) enabled on 10th generation or later Intel vPro processors. On these systems, installing the May 13, 2025, Windows security update (KB5058379) might cause the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process to terminate unexpectedly, triggering an Automatic Repair prompting for the BitLocker recovery key to continue.

In the updated post on the Windows Health Dashboard website, Microsoft says that KB5061768 is recommended for those who use affected systems and have not yet deployed KB5058379 (May 2025 security update). It will prevent BitLocker problems from happening. As for systems that already cannot boot due to BitLocker loops, Microsoft suggests the following:

To start Windows, temporarily disable Intel VT for Direct I/O (also known as VTD or VTX) and Intel Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) in your BIOS / UEFI settings. This step will require entering your BitLocker recovery key. Install update KB5061768 via the Microsoft Update Catalog. After restarting Windows, return to your BIOS / UEFI settings and re-enable Intel VT for Direct I/O (also known as VTD or VTX) and TXT. (This step will require entering your BitLocker recovery key.)

As for known bugs, there is one issue with the Noto font (introduced in the recent preview update as a fallback font): text can appear blurry or unclear in Chrome, Edge, and other Chromium-based browsers in certain languages like Chinese, Japanese, and Korean when the display scaling is set to 100% (96 DPI). Microsoft is investigating this problem, and users can mitigate it by setting the display scaling to 125% or higher.

KB5061768, which fixes BitLocker boot loop issues, is only available in the Microsoft Update Catalog. Microsoft is not rolling it out via Windows Update, so grab it using this link.