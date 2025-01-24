Microsoft acknowledges a bug in the latest Windows 10 updates, says not to worry about it

On January 14, 2025, Microsoft released the latest security updates for Windows 10 and 11. As usual, all updates come with a short list of known bugs, which sometimes gets new entries as users report their discoveries or Microsoft makes its own. This time, Microsoft acknowledged a bug in Windows 10, but the company says you should not worry about it.

In the now-updated support document, Microsoft says those keeping an eye on the Windows Event Viewer might notice an error related to SgrmBroker.exe with the following code: "The System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker service terminated with the following error: %%3489660935."

While it might look serious at first glance, there is indeed nothing to worry about. For one, Microsoft says the only way to detect the bug is to "monitor" the Event Viewer closely. Otherwise, you will not see any traces or signs of the problem, plus there should be no signs of performance, functionality, or security issues. Microsoft also provided some additional insights into the problem with SgrmBroker.exe (System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker Service):

SgrmBroker.exe refers to the System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker Service. This service was originally created for Microsoft Defender, but it has not been a part of its operation for a very long time. Although Windows updates released January 14, 2025 conflict with the initialization of this service, no impact to performance or functionality should be observed. There is no change to the security level of a device resulting from this issue. This service has already been disabled in other supported versions of Windows, and SgrmBroker.exe presently serves no purpose.

If the error in the Event Viewer still bugs you, you can fix it by turning off the System Guard Monitor Broker Service. Here is how to do it:

Open a Command Prompt window. This can be accomplished by opening the Start menu and typing 'cmd'. The results will include “Command Prompt” as a System application. Select the arrow to the right of “Command Prompt” and select “Run as administrator”. Once the window is open, carefully enter the following text: sc.exe config sgrmagent start=disabled A message may appear afterwards. Next, enter the following text: reg add HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Services\SgrmBroker /v Start /d 4 /t REG_DWORD Close the Command Prompt window.

Microsoft says a future update will fix the problem for good. More important bugs in the January 2025 security updates for Windows 10 and 11 include compatibility issues with certain Citrix software, which causes errors when attempting to install the latest Patch Tuesday update. You can learn more about it here.