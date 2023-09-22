Windows 11 22H2 Release Preview Build 22621.2361 (KB5030310) adds Copilot and more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 22H2 build in the Release Preview channel for members of the Windows Insider Program. The new build number is 22621.2361 (KB5030310). It has a number of new features that were announced by the company earlier this week that will be a part of the big official Windows 11 update that will launch on Tuesday, September 26.

Those features include a preview of Copilot in Windows and the new File Explorer along what Microsoft says are "new text authoring experiences to voice access and new natural voices in Narrator, and Windows Backup."

Microsoft added that a full list of the new Windows 11 22H2 features will be revealed on September 26.

Turn on the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available to get new features rolled out to you.

Microsoft added:

If you have the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available turned ON via Settings > Windows Update BEFORE installing Build 22621.2361, you will also get Windows Configuration Update (KB5030509) installed at the same time you install Build 22621.2361 in a single reboot. Note only the update for Build 22621.2361 will show during install on the Windows Update settings page. But after reboot, the Windows Configuration Update will be shown in your Update History. This Windows Configuration Update is how we’re enabling new features via Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR) technology. Should you install Build 22621.2361 without turning on the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available before, you can simply turn it on, and Windows Configuration Update (KB5030509) will be downloaded on your PC where you will be asked to reboot. Should you install build 22621.2361 and keep the toggle off, the new features will be gradually rolled out to your device over time.

