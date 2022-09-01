Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22622.590 contains fixes for OneDrive and Robocopy

In July, Microsoft began flighting two separate of Windows 11 Preview builds for Insiders on the Beta channel for a staggered release. Today, the Redmond company has released an update with new builds 22621.590 and 22622.590 (KB5017846). The company writes on its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.590 and Build 22622.590 (KB5017846) to the Beta Channel. Build 22622.590 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.590 = New features off by default.

Although Build 22622 is supposed to receive new features, it appears that this weeks Beta build only contains fixes, which confusingly are also split between the two builds, if you're able to follow along.

Fixes in Build 22622.590

[General] We fixed the issue causing Control Panel to not launch from the Start menu, Search or if pinned to the taskbar in the previous flight.

As a result of feedback from Windows Insiders, we have disabled the ability to share a local file directly to OneDrive using the built-in Windows share window that first began rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel with Build 22622.436. We hope to bring this feature back in the future after further refinement of the experience. As we’ve mentioned previously, features we try out in the Dev or Beta Channels may not always ship. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue causing a small percentage of Insiders to experience repeated explorer.exe crashes after attempting to access certain folders on their systems in the previous Beta Channel build.

As a one-time change to help people find their folders with the navigation pane updates, if the default folders pinned to File Explorer’s navigation pane had been unpinned, they will be re-pinned after upgrading.

Fixed a recent issue where if File Explorer was open when you switched between light and dark mode, you could end up with some unreadable text / UI showing the wrong color.

Fixed an issue where the New / Sort / View / etc buttons in the command bar could become noticeably clipped vertically after increasing your text scaling in Accessibility Settings.

The search box background should no longer unexpectedly have a dark background sometimes when you’re using light mode.

If you move keyboard focus to the tab row (using F6), pressing the arrow keys to move keyboard focus within the row will now include setting focus to the close button within the tab.

If File Explorer is maximized and the taskbar is set to autohide, hovering your mouse on the bottom of the screen should now actually bring up the taskbar.

Fixed a memory leak which was happening when closing File Explorer windows.

Fixed a GDI objects leak when resizing the navigation pane in File Explorer, which could potentially lead to content in File Explorer not rendering correctly over time for Insiders who resized the navigation pane frequently. [Taskbar] The taskbar overflow flyout should now follow your accent colour like the rest of the taskbar does when “Show accent color on Start and taskbar” is enabled under Settings > Personalization > Colors.

The apps in the taskbar overflow flyout should now be in the correct order when using an Arabic or Hebrew display language.

When the taskbar is center aligned and full, the widgets entry point will now collapse to a shorter width to give you a little more room on the taskbar.

Fixed a couple of issues related to the taskbar overflow which could lead to sporadic explorer.exe crashes.

Here are the bug fixes for both Build 22621.590 and Build 22622.590:

We fixed an issue that affects cldflt.sys . A bugcheck occurs when it is used with Microsoft OneDrive.

. A bugcheck occurs when it is used with Microsoft OneDrive. We fixed an issue that affects robocopy. Robocopy fails to set a file to the right modified time when using the /IS

And finally, here are the known issues:

[General] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders in recent Beta Channel builds. [File Explorer] [ NEW We’re investigating reports that a small set of Insiders with “launch folder windows in a separate process” are unable to open File Explorer after last week’s flight. This issue is unrelated to the issue with accessing certain folders in the same flight, which is fixed in this week’s flight.

[NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue where command bar items like copy, paste, and empty recycle bin may unexpectedly not be enabled when they should be.

You can find the official blog post here.