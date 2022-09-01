Ubisoft announces Assassin's Creed Mirage, official reveal on September 10

After multiple leaks, Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin's Creed Mirage as the next entry in the long-running and expansive franchise. Other than key art from the game, seen above, the company is keeping details close to its chest for now. A full reveal is slated to arrive in September as previously announced.

While official details are scarce, recent leaks regarding the game seem to have been largely accurate. Per these, players will take the role of Basim in his youth before his appearance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The setting is said to be Baghdad during the Anarchy at Samarra. Development of this project originally began as a Valhalla expansion according to another report from earlier this year.

Most importantly for Mirage, Ubisoft will reportedly not include any of the RPG elements it featured in the most recent Assassin's Creed entries, letting the gameplay go back to the originals' stealth, parkour, and action-focused sequences.

It is said Ubisoft is aiming at a spring 2023 launch window for Assassin's Creed Mirage. To find out what exactly the game is about, and much more about the franchise's future, be sure to tune into Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed dedicated Forward event on September 10 at 12PM PT.