Windows 11 market share climbs to a new all-time high of 33.37%

Statcounter has released its latest data, including information about the worldwide market share of desktop Windows versions. According to the report, in September 2024, Windows 11 made a significant jump and reached a new all-time high record since its launch in October 2021. Now, three years after day one, Windows 11 sits at a 33.37% mark.

In September 2024, Windows 11 increased its market share by 1.74 points, which is quite a significant jump, considering the operating system was losing market share only a few months ago. Year-over-year growth is 9.73 points (Windows 11 was at 23.64% in September 2023).

With Windows 11 steadily gaining more users each month, Windows 10 is slowly decreasing in popularity. However, the ten-year-old operating system still supremely outmatches its successor two to﻿ one. Statcounter says Windows 10 has a 62.79% market share, and in September 2024, it went down by 1.35 points (-8.83 points year-over-year).

This trend is expected to continue as Windows 10 enters its final year of mainstream support. Microsoft is also expected to launch a big new feature update for Windows 11 later this month, which, alongside new processor launches from Intel and AMD, can also help the operating system speed up its adoption rate.

In total, Windows 10 and 11 hold 96.16% of the market, with the remaining 3%+ taken mostly by Windows 7. The latter has a steady 2.85%.

Windows 10: 62.79% (-1.35 points) Windows 11: 33.37% (+1.74 points) Windows 7: 2.85% (-0.2 points) Windows 8.1: 0.36% (-0.05 points) Windows XP: 0.34% (-0.06 points)

Image source: Statcounter

You can find more information about Statcounter's findings on the official website. Keep in mind that the data may not be 100% as only Microsoft can provide accurate breakdowns of its operating system segmentation. Sadly, it won't do it, so developers and users have to rely on third-party analytics services.