Statcounter: Windows 11's market share decreased in August 2023

Statcounter, a traffic analytics website with over twenty years in business, has released its latest report, giving users and developers detailed info about Windows 11's market share and how it compares to its predecessors. According to the August 2023 data, Windows 11 lost a chunk of its consumer base and returned to its five-month-old level.

Disclaimer: Third-party analytic companies cannot provide 100% accurate data. Therefore, take Statcounter's findings with a reasonable grain of salt. Head to the official FAQ page to learn how Statcounter prepares monthly reports.

Windows 11 will turn two next month, and Microsoft is already preparing to stop supporting the initial release (those still using version 21H2 should get ready for a forced update). However, its market share remains somewhat uninspiring compared to Windows 10's overwhelming 71.94%. In fact, Windows 10 increased its market share in August 2023—Statcounter claims it gained +0.8 points. The soon-to-be-two-year-old Windows 11 holds 23.17% (-0.49 points), roughly the same as in April and May 2023.

It will be interesting to see if the upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 will help the operating system gain much-needed momentum. The update will bring several much-requested features, such as taskbar ungrouping, a redesigned volume mixer, File Explorer improvements, and more, giving Windows 10 users more reasons to upgrade. Also, Microsoft will try to tempt customers with a couple of new AI-powered features coming to Windows 11 in future updates.

As for now-unsupported Windows versions, such as 7 and 8/8.1, their market shares remain unchanged. Windows 7 has 3.5% (-0.19 points), and Windows 8.1 is at 0.84%. Even Windows XP refuses to die, still managing to clock 0.32% on Statcounter's gauges. Almost ten years after the end of support, some people continue accessing the internet from machines powered by ye olde Windows XP.

More information about the Statcounter August 2023 report is available on the official website.