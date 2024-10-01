Fresh renders of the alleged Google Pixel 9a show off a new design

Google recently introduced the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Now, leaks and rumors about its affordable Pixel 9a smartphone have emerged online. Some high-quality renders of the Pixel 9a have popped up on the internet, giving us a good look at its new design.

A fresh leak shows off the alleged Google Pixel 9a from all angles. However, one of the most important changes seen in the renders is the flat camera module, which corroborates a previous leak about the Pixel 9a's camera design.

The Pixel 9a seems to be ditching Google's iconic rear camera visor design for a camera design embedded inside the back panel. The new flushed camera module looks similar to certain LG devices from the past, with the flash located on the right of it. It is anticipated that the Pixel 9a will stick with an ultrawide and wide-angle camera on the back.

The renders also highlight the large bezels all around the front display.

Gallery: Google Pixel 9a renders

The report also adds that the Pixel 9a could launch with Android 15, something that none of the Pixel 9 series phones have (VIVO has already started rolling out Android 15). Additionally, it is expected that the Pixel 9a will receive seven years of updates, similar to the Pixel 8a from last year.

Other specs of the Pixel 9a are expected to be similar to the Pixel 8a, such as a 6.1-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of Storage. Under the hood, it could be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, co-developed by Google and Samsung. There could be some improvements in the battery capacity as well.

Speaking about the launch date, the Pixel 8a was launched in May 2024, and we expect the Pixel 9a to be announced somewhere close to that date next year.

Source and images: Android Headlines