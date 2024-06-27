Windows 10 will get five years of additional support thanks to 0patch

0patch, a service that provides micro security patches without disruptions, announced today that it plans to offer security patches for Windows 10 for at least five years after its official end of life, giving customers a chance to stick to their current devices without significant security compromises. In fact, analysts predict that the end of Windows 10 will trigger a wave of PC upgrades.

0patch is no stranger to providing security updates for now-unsupported products. They still offer patches for Windows 7 and Server 2008, Microsoft Office products, and more. Technically, 0patch is already servicing Windows 10 (six of its discontinued versions, to be precise), but customers have the option to update to version 22H2 and receive updates from Microsoft for free. In October 2025, that privilege will be taken away, and that is when 0patch will step in.

With 0patch, Windows 10 users will be getting fixes for critical security vulnerabilities discovered after October 14, 2025 (that is when Windows 10 will receive its final free update). These patches are small, tiny sets of CPU instructions injected into running processes in your PC's memory. The approach allows for quick and easy patching without touching any of the original binaries or restarts. 0patch can also quickly undo changes if they cause issues.

It is worth noting that Windows 10 customers who do not want or cannot upgrade their systems to Windows 11 after Windows 10's end of life will have two extra options: pay Microsoft for the Extended Security Program (three years, available for businesses and home users) or do nothing and stick to the unsupported OS with no updates.

Like the Extended Security Program from Microsoft, 0patch is not a free service. However, it promises much longer support and additional benefits, such as faster and less disrupting patching (the DogWalk vulnerability was fixed two months before Microsoft), fixes for vulnerabilities that were left untouched by manufacturers, and patches for non-Microsoft products.

0patch is a yearly subscription that costs 24.95 EUR (~$27) per computer for individuals and small businesses. There is also an enterprise tier for medium and large organizations, which costs 34.95 EUR (~$37) per device. Microsoft has yet to announce prices of the Extended Security Updates program for home users. For reference, for commercial customers, the ESU program costs $61 per year for one device.

You can learn more about Windows 10 support by 0patch in a post on the official blog.