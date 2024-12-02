Windows 11 reaches a new all-time high market share on Steam

Windows 10's end of support is quickly approaching, but regular users do not seem to rush with upgrading their systems to Windows 11 yet. However, on the gaming side of the market, Windows 11 is doing much better. Valve's latest Hardware and Software Survey shows that in November 2024, the operating system set a new all-time high and reached nearly 53%.

Windows overall, which includes Windows 11, 64-bit Windows 10, and 64-bit Windows 7, runs on 96.56% of all Steam users. 52.98% of them use Windows 11, and last month, that number increased by 4.18%. 64-bit Windows 10 dropped to 43.31% and lost 4.15%. As for Windows 7, which can no longer work with the latest version of Steam, it still has 0.21% (-0.07 points). Despite not being capable of running the most recent update, Windows 7 still has access to the platform.

Linux and macOS increased their shares on Steam last month. Linux currently has 2.03% (+0.03 points), and macOS has 1.41% (+0.02 points). The most popular Linux distro is Arch Linux, while the most popular macOS version is 15.1 Sequoia.

As for hardware, not much has changed over the last month. Your average PC running Stream still has 16GB of RAM (46.02%), a six-core processor (31.07%), the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphic card (4.89%), 8GB of VRAM (35.17%), and a monitor with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (55.98%). Intel processors are preferred by 64.23% of users (-1.94 points), while Nvidia dominates the graphics card segment with an overwhelming 75.76% market share.

Keep in mind that the Steam Hardware and Software Survey is optional, and Valve picks participants randomly. Therefore, some fluctuations are possible. The survey's goal is to provide a platform-average situation and overall trends. You can find more data from the latest survey results on the official website.