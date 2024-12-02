The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and Fire TV Stick 4K are at their lowest prices

If you missed the deals on Black Friday, you can still grab some great products today as part of Cyber Monday. Amazon offers great deals, namely on the All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (newest model). The Kindle usually costs $199.99 but is now $154.99 while the Fire TV Stick is discounted down from $49.99 to $21.99.

The Fire TV Stick is marked as an Amazon Choice thanks to the massive 56% discount and 4.7 out of 5 stars rating. The Kindle scores 4.2 out of 5 stars and is discounted by a more modest 23%. Both of these products are at their lowest prices.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is available in three colors; Metallic Black, Metallic Jade, and Metallic Raspberry. Despite the differences, they are all available for the same price. This Kindle boasts a 20% speed improvement so that you can flick through your books at a faster pace.

Amazon Kindles are well-known for their power-efficient displays. With a full charge, this Kindle lasts up to 12 weeks before it needs charging again. It charges up over USB-C or wirelessly over the Amazon Wireless Charging Dock (sold separately).

As a Paperwhite, this Kindle includes a front light that comes on when your environment is dark. Typically, the Kindle display is designed to work well under sunlit conditions but with the auto-adjusting front light, you will be able to continue reading into the night.

Blue light is a concern of many and most devices include an option to turn down the blue light, this is also the case with this Kindle. You can switch between white light to warm amber - this could help you get to sleep more easily. This Kindle is also waterproof so you can read by a pool or in the bath worry-free (according to Amazon).

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) has lifetime CO2e carbon emissions of 40 kg - that's the equivalent of driving 102 miles in a typical car. It's made from 29% recycled materials and comes in 100% recycled packaging. The company also encourages you to trade in your old devices via Amazon Second Chance.

As for the Fire TV Stick 4K, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Smart Home, Dolby Vision.Atmos, HDR10+, and Alexa are among its key features.

While it supports lots of paid streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime, there are also lots of free viewing apps available too. For example, there are Fire TV Channels, YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Twitch, and Pluto TV.

If you want to take a break from watching TV, then you can also use the Fire TV Stick HD for cloud gaming on services like Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass.

The carbon footprint is 33kg CO2e total carbon emissions and it's made from 22% recycled materials and comes in 100% recycled packaging.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.