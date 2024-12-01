Windows 11's market share dropped in November 2024

December 2024 is officially here, which means it is time to look at the latest changes in the Windows market in November 2024. Statcounter released the latest findings, showing that Windows 11 dipped a little after several consecutive months of steady growth. Windows 10, on the other hand, increased its market share accordingly.

Statcounter says that Windows 11 currently holds about 34.94%, which is a decrease of 0.64 points in one month. With Microsoft having only two supported Windows versions, a reduction in Windows 11's market share means only one thing: Windows 10 goes up. In November 2024, Windows 10 went up to 61.83%, 0.88 points up.

As for year-over-year growth, Windows 11 increased its market share from 26.63% in November 2023 to 34.94% in November 2024 (+8.31 points). In November 2023, Windows 10 was at 68.02%, and over last year, it lost 6.19 points.

Here is what the Windows market currently looks like:

Windows 10: 61.83% (+0.88 points) Windows 11: 34.94% (-0.64 points) Windows 7: 2.47% (-0.15 points) Windows 8.1: 0.31% (no change) Windows XP: 0.25% (-0.03 points)

You can learn how Statcounter gathers its data in the official FAQ section.

With Windows 10's end of support coming in slightly more than ten months, its market share of over 61% looks quite concerning. To speed up the migration to Windows 11, Microsoft is now targeting Windows 10 users with full-screen ads promoting various aspects of Windows 11 and Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft understands that not everyone can upgrade right now, so it offers the option to pay $30 for one more year of security updates. And those who do not want to pay Microsoft can consider several other options that could save outdated Windows 10 from obsolescence or landfill. Another viable option is to update your unsupported computer to Windows 11, assuming you can deal with the operating system's quirks.