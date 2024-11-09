The latest Steam version no longer works on Windows 7 and 8

Earlier this week, Valve released a big update for the Steam client, bringing gamers new features like gameplay recording and other improvements. Sadly, all those goodies are not for those sticking to now-unsupported Windows versions, namely Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. Valve made it clear that the latest Steam update will not work unless you are on Windows 10 and newer (that also applies to older macOS versions, but who cares, right?).

Here is what Valve said in the release notes:

This version of the Steam client will no longer run on Windows 7 or Windows 8. Users on these OS versions will not automatically update to this new version of the Steam Client. See the Windows 7 and Windows 8 Support FAQ for additional details.

It is worth noting that Steam still works on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. Therefore, you can still access your library and play games if updating to Windows 10 is not an option. However, Valve will not provide you with tech support in case something happens, and there is a high chance that Steam will soon stop working on pre-Windows 10 releases altogether.

Valve dropped Windows 7 and 8/8.1 support in January 2024, one year after when Microsoft ended the Extended Security Update program for those operating systems. As a result, Google and other mainstream browsers ditched Windows 7 as well. Since Valve relies on Chrome, it should align its Steam support with what Google does to the browser. Also, Steam requires some features and security updates that are only present on Windows 10 and newer.

According to Valve, Windows 7 still has a small chunk of users. According to the Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for October 2024, roughly 0.28% of all Windows users on Steam run Windows 7. Sadly, those wanting to move away from Windows 7 or its failed successor are in a tricky situation as Microsoft closed the ability to update to Windows 10 for free. Now, the only choice is to buy a new license or an entirely new PC with Windows 10 or 11 preinstalled.

