Microsoft offers Windows 11 version 24H2 to Windows 10 users as it becomes broadly available

Last week, Microsoft announced an expanded rollout of Windows 11 version 24H2. That means more Windows 11 users are getting force-updated to the latest release, plus everyone should be able to get version 24H2 by manually checking for updates in the Settings app. Now, just a few days later, Microsoft says Windows 11 version 24H2 is broadly available.

In addition to Windows 11 users with versions 23H2 and 22H2, Microsoft is now offering Windows 11 version 24H2 to customers with Windows 10-based machines, assuming their PCs can officially run Windows 11 without any hacks or modifications. Still, Windows 11 remains an optional update, and you are free to stay on Windows 10 despite Microsoft's claims about Windows 11 being "free for a limited time."

Here is what Microsoft posted on the official Windows Health Dashboard website today:

Windows 11, version 24H2, also known as the Windows 11 2024 Update, is now broadly available. Starting this week, we are expanding this latest Windows version’s phased rollout. We are gradually offering this update also to eligible devices running Windows 10, version 22H2. If you have an eligible Windows 10 or Windows 11 device, you can check if the update is available by selecting Settings > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates. If your device is ready for the update, you’ll see the option to Download and install Windows 11, version 24H2. Devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, versions 23H2 and 22H2 that are not managed by IT departments will receive the update automatically. Users can choose the time to restart their device or postpone the update.

Note that your device will not detect Windows 11 version 24H2 if it is affected by one of quite many blocking bugs. They include problems on certain ASUS devices, Auto HDR issues, audio bugs, and more. At the same time, Microsoft lifted a block preventing Ubisoft fans from getting to Windows 11 version 24H2.